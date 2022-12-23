NASA's next-generation asteroid hunter is now under construction, NASA announce

The observatory helps the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) in Washington, DC, reach its goals. The NASA Authorization Act of 2005 mandated that at least 90% of the near-Earth objects larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in diameter that passes within 30 million miles (48 million kilometers) of our planet's orbit be characterized.

If they strike the Earth, objects of this size have the potential to cause severe regional devastation, if not worse, as we've seen from our planet's long history.

“NEO Surveyor represents the next generation for NASA’s ability to quickly detect, track, and characterize potentially hazardous near-Earth objects,” said Lindley Johnson, NASA’s Planetary Defense Officer at PDCO. “Ground-based telescopes remain essential for us to continually watch the skies, but a space-based infrared observatory is the ultimate high ground that will enable NASA’s planetary defense strategy.”

NEO Surveyor, operated by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, will travel a million miles to the L1 Lagrange point, an area of gravitational stability between Earth and the Sun, where it will orbit for its five-year primary mission.

The NEO Surveyor will observe the solar system from this location using infrared light, which is not visible to the human eye. Larger ground-based observatories may miss near-Earth objects that this space telescope can see by employing its modest light-collecting aperture of almost 20 inches (50 centimeters), since those wavelengths are primarily blocked by Earth's atmosphere.

The most difficult-to-find near-Earth objects, such as dark asteroids and comets that don't reflect much visible light, can be tracked with NEO Surveyor's cutting-edge detectors, which are built to observe two heat-sensitive infrared bands. These objects glow because sunlight has heated them, and NEO Surveyor is sensitive to infrared wavelengths.