NASA's Orion beats Apollo 13's distance record for a human-rated spacecraft

NASA's Orion spacecraft broke a massive record

The previous record was set by Apollo 13's crewed Odyssey command module in 1970 when it traveled 248,655 miles (400,171 kilometers) from Earth. Orion crossed that threshold at 8:40 am. ET on November 26 before going on to extend the record.

"Houston, we have a new record," NASA's Johnson Space Center Twitter account announced shortly afterward, alluding to the famous phrase used when the Apollo 13 crew encountered a problem on their way to the Moon.

"Artemis I was designed to stress the systems of Orion, and we settled on the distant retrograde orbit as a really good way to do that," Jim Geffre, Orion spacecraft integration manager, explained in a media briefing. "It just so happened that with that really large orbit, high altitude above the Moon, we were able to pass the Apollo 13 record. But what was more important though, was pushing the boundaries of exploration and sending spacecraft farther than we had ever done before."

"Artemis I was designed to stress the systems of Orion, and we settled on the distant retrograde orbit as a really good way to do that," Jim Geffre, Orion spacecraft integration manager, explained in a media briefing. "It just so happened that with that really large orbit, high altitude above the Moon, we were able to pass the Apollo 13 record. But what was more important though, was pushing the boundaries of exploration and sending spacecraft farther than we had ever done before."

Apollo 13 hero remembered on Artemis I moon mission

It's fitting that Artemis I took the distance record away from Apollo 13. That Apollo mission's original flight path didn't actually call for a record-setting flight. An explosion halfway through the mission forced NASA's hand, meaning ground control had to map a new return route to Earth.

Ironically, the quickest route back actually took Apollo 13's Odyssey command module further from Earth than any human-rated spacecraft had gone before. Considering the command module's limited oxygen supply, NASA's ground control team decided to use the Moon's gravity to slingshot Apollo 13 back to Earth.