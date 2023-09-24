NASA's OSIRIS-REx capsule safely delivers pristine asteroid sample

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has made history by delivering the first U.S. sample from an asteroid to Earth. The sample capsule, carrying rocks and dust from the ancient asteroid Bennu, landed safely in the Utah desert at 10:52 a.m. EDT (8:52 a.m. MDT) on September 24, 2023.

The capsule entered Earth’s atmosphere as planned at 10:42 a.m. EDT (8:42 a.m. MDT) off the coast of California. It deployed two parachutes to slow down its descent and separated from the spacecraft, which diverted away from Earth and headed toward its new destination.

The sample capsule contains a priceless collection of pristine material from Bennu, which is believed to be a remnant of the early solar system. The sample will help scientists unravel the mysteries of how our Sun and planets formed some 4.5 billion years ago.