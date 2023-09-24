NASA's OSIRIS-REx capsule safely delivers pristine asteroid sample

NASA's OSIRIS-REx capsule safely delivers pristine asteroid sampleThe touchdown was achieved 3 minutes earlier than the expected time.Rizwan Choudhury| Sep 24, 2023 10:07 AM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 10:07 AM ESTinnovationFirst images of the sample from the recovery site.Source: NASA/YouTube Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft has made history by delivering the first U.S. sample from an asteroid to Earth. The sample capsule, carrying rocks and dust from the ancient asteroid Bennu, landed safely in the Utah desert at 10:52 a.m. EDT (8:52 a.m. MDT) on September 24, 2023.The capsule entered Earth’s atmosphere as planned at 10:42 a.m. EDT (8:42 a.m. MDT) off the coast of California. It deployed two parachutes to slow down its descent and separated from the spacecraft, which diverted away from Earth and headed toward its new destination.The sample capsule contains a priceless collection of pristine material from Bennu, which is believed to be a remnant of the early solar system. The sample will help scientists unravel the mysteries of how our Sun and planets formed some 4.5 billion years ago. See Also A team of NASA and military personnel are on their way to recover the capsule from the Department of Defense’s Utah Test and Training Range. They will transport it to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where it will be opened and analyzed.This mosaic of Bennu was created using observations made by NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft, which studied the asteroid in close proximity for over two years.Source: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona As the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft entered Earth's orbit, anticipation reached a fever pitch. The culmination of years of planning, meticulous execution, and groundbreaking discoveries was about to unfold. On this momentous day, the spacecraft carefully released its precious cargo: the sample capsule, which descended gracefully into the Utah desert.The contents of this capsule are nothing short of extraordinary. Within it lies a treasure trove of pristine material from Bennu—rocks and dust meticulously collected from the asteroid's surface in 2020. These unassuming particles hold within them the secrets of our cosmic history, providing a rare glimpse into the conditions that prevailed when our Sun and planets came into existence some 4.5 billion years ago.🪨 This Sunday, @NASA is set to return a sample from an asteroid. The #OSIRISREx mission is delivering soil from another world to #Earth. 🛰️🌎👽 Are we at risk of being contaminated by extraterrestrial samples? The short answer is no.This space feat is a great opportunity… pic.twitter.com/Zjb6FQx7Qa— Human Spaceflight (@esaspaceflight) September 22, 2023For generations of scientists and researchers, this sample represents a window into a time when the building blocks of our solar system were still taking shape. The analysis of these samples promises to unravel the intricate tapestry of celestial evolution, shedding light on the processes that ultimately led to the formation of our home planet and the emergence of life as we know it.While the capsule's safe landing in the Utah desert is a monumental achievement in itself, it is worth noting that OSIRIS-REx's journey doesn't end here. The spacecraft will continue its celestial odyssey, setting its sights on another asteroid named Apophis in 2029. Apophis, once regarded as a potential threat to Earth, is now the target of scientific curiosity, and OSIRIS-REx will provide invaluable insights into this enigmatic space rock.Note: This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You From lost wings to ruptured fuselages, 7 times planes refused to die(Anti)aromaticity reveals key to Azulene's blue light magicShould police have marijuana tests?Blue light exposure in male rats leads to early pubertyScientists identify 11 genes linked to aggressive prostate cancerThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleep9 examples of when AI went haywireMicrosoft to cover legal costs for AI-generated contentIs deep sea mining worth it?Too hot to fly? The effects of heatwaves on air travel Job Board