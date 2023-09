NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft executed a crucial trajectory-correction maneuver yesterday. Firing its Attitude Control System (ACS) thrusters, the spacecraft pointed toward our home planet. This slight adjustment ensures it will be in the optimal position to release its precious sample capsule—containing rocks and dust from asteroid Bennu—63,000 miles (or 102,000 kilometers) above Earth’s surface on Sunday, September 24.

As per NASA, the spacecraft had to change its velocity by a minute yet pivotal ½ mph (less than 1 kph) relative to Earth. While seemingly minor, the adjustment was of utmost importance; without it, OSIRIS-REx would have zoomed past Earth, its invaluable cargo going unreturned.