NASA's Psyche asteroid mission is back on track after a one-year delay

NASA's Psyche spacecraft launch is back on track and is expected to launch in October, following an independent review process kickstarted by last year's delay to the mission.

The Psyche mission had been scheduled to launch in October last year, but a problem with the spacecraft's software postponed the launch.

Now, NASA is once again preparing to launch the spacecraft to the asteroid the mission is named after, 16 Psyche. Scientists have estimated it may contain more than the global economy's worth of heavy metals.

Review panel points to "high" probability of Psyche mission success

Following the delay of the Psyche mission last year, NASA's Science Mission Directorate and the agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which manages the Psyche mission, convened an independent review. That review found that several issues, including workforce and management problems, were responsible for the delay.