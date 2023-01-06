The Navier N30 is America’s first 100% electric hydrofoil boat with an autodocking feature

Navier’s initial offering, the N30, will now allow boaters of all experience levels the ability to dock with single click cutting-edge autonomous technology. This crucial advancement in the industry was developed by a renowned team including naval architect of America's Cup Oracle boat Paul Bieker. The innovation draws from experience at Uber ATG, Google X and NASA,and sees the N30 operate more like a luxury plane.

“Autodocking was the most requested feature by our existing customer base,” said CEO and founder Sampriti Bhattacharyya, a former space engineer and MIT Phd.

The Navier N30 docked. Navier

“Being the first in the industry to deliver this is a huge milestone for the company and the future of the boating experience. We’re rethinking design from the ground up - with software at the core - enabling us to deliver a product that is highly differentiated on customer experience and performance. Our goal is to bring the joy of sustainable boating to anyone, even those who love water but are overwhelmed at the thought of handling a boat.”

The N30 is the first commercially available electric hydrofoiling boat built in America and the longest-range electric boat in the world at 30 ft in size. It is ten times more efficient than traditional gas boats and uses electric hydrofoil technology.

Most recently, at the America's Cup, it demonstrated its superiority by carrying 10 people to complete the longest-range trip of any electric boat in its class.