Navy diving suit can withstand over 18 atmospheres of pressure at 600 ft

The U.S. Navy recently completed tank tests of its new deep-diving suit called the Deep Sea Expeditionary with No Decompression (DSEND) system that can withstand over 18 atmospheres of pressure at 600 ft (183 m).

This is according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday.

“DSEND is truly a game-changer because it’s a self-contained environment that keeps internal pressure steady, as a diver descends to depths with increasing external pressure,” said Dr. Sandra Chapman, a program officer in ONR’s Warfighter Performance Department.

“It increases diver safety, allows them to expand the operational envelope and would eliminate lengthy decompression times.”

DSEND is equipped with a self-contained life support system that encloses a diver in a stabilized pressure cocoon during the entire dive. The diver can therefore work at great depths for long periods of time and can proceed to ascend without the drawn-out process of decompression.

“Because DSEND maintains one consistent pressure atmosphere, the diver is never exposed to the negative physiological effects associated with deep diving, such as decompression sickness, cold and wet exposure,” said Paul McMurtrie, NAVSEA diving systems program manager.