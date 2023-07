After decades of waiting, the United States Navy Seals are finally to receive a "dry" mini-submersible for covert operations.

Called the "Dry Combat Submersible," or DCS for short, this new tiny sub can transport a handful of Navy Seals operatives to and from shore in complete secrecy. While the Navy Seals do operate small submersibles at present, these operate completely flooded during operation, meaning the crew must wear scuba gear and are often exposed to frigid water for long periods of time.

Small but dry

Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer of the DCS, announced that the DCS has reached its initial operational capability (IOC) with the Navy. In May, John Conway, the program manager for Undersea Systems within US Special Operations Command's (SOCOM) Program Executive Office-Maritime (PEO-M), stated that the initial DCSs would be operational by the end of the month. Lockheed Martin has delivered two DCSs to the Navy so far and is currently working on a third unit.