Needle-free vaccine patches deliver jabs through the skin in seconds

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the world experienced an imminent crisis for which governments were largely unprepared. Despite vaccine breakthroughs within a year of the pandemic, the rollout of jabs was limited and lacked efficiency in the early stages.

Now with new technology, distributing painless vaccines is expected to become more manageable. Deputy Premier, Steven Miles says, “expanding our sovereign capability in the development, manufacturing, and delivery of vaccines was one of the important lessons COVID-19 taught us.”

Additionally, Miles said that the new technology has the potential to play a vital role in pandemic preparedness because it allows vaccines to be deployed quickly and easily to our communities.