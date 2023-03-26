NEOM Airlines to debut in 2024, feature 'supersonic' flight by 2026

"The airline will be operational at the end of 2024 and will be focused on enabling travel for tourists, residents, and commercial partners to and from NEOM," said Klaus Goersch, the airline's CEO.

To meet the high demand for travel from tourists, residents, and commercial partners, the airline will initially use existing planes retrofitted with existing technology.

However, beginning in 2026, the airline intends to invest in cutting-edge aircraft such as "electric, hydrogen-powered, or supersonic planes" with next-generation interiors.

NEOM - The Line. NEOM

By implementing biometric facial recognition technology, replacing departure gates, and eliminating the need for a visa, NEOM Airlines hopes to reinvent air travel.

"Imagine if biometrics were advanced enough to recognize you via facial recognition as soon as you walked in a building, security clearing you for travel without the need for even going through a gate – let alone having to bother with a visa," said Goersch.

In-seat gaming and chat technologies, 6G Wi-Fi, huge screens at every seat, and seamless in-flight entertainment are all features that NEOM Airlines wants to offer.

