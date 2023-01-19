Watch: New video showcases the construction across NEOM regions

Something that has never been done before

NEOM’s main website describes the location as “an attempt to do something that’s never been done before and it’s coming at a time when the world needs fresh thinking and new solutions. Simply put, NEOM will be a destination, a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for sustainable living, working, and prospering.”

It consists of four locations: Sindalah, The Line, Hexagon and Trojena. Sindalah is a “place where enhanced nature meets responsible design, advanced technology, and inspirational architecture. With unforgettable experiences above and below the water and great connectivity to the nearby Mediterranean, in addition to spectacular golfing, Sindalah will provide year-round delights thanks to its perfect climate. “

The Line “will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 95 percent of the land will be preserved for nature. People's health and well-being will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities. Only 656 feet (200 meters) wide, but 105 miles (170 kilometers) long and 1640 feet (500 meters) above sea level.”

Trojena is “part of NEOM’s regional plan, located 31 miles (50 km) from the Gulf of Aqaba coast in the heart of our nature region – with elevations ranging from 4921 feet (1,500 meters) to 8530 feet (2,600 meters) and covering an area of nearly 23 square miles (60 square kilometers).

Capitalizing on the different climate in the area, where winter temperatures drop below zero celsius and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region – with its clear fresh air and stunning views, Trojena will be not only a mesmerizing place to visit but also a magical place to live and work.”