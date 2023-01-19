Watch: New video showcases the construction across NEOM regions
A progress film has been released that shows real-world footage of the large-scale construction across NEOM regions including The Line, Trojena, Sindalah, and Oxagon, according to a press release by the organization released on Monday.
“We want to show the world that NEOM is really happening.” said the statement.
As NEOM's CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr puts it: “If we are to solve the challenges of tomorrow, we must face up to them today, no matter how difficult they may seem. At NEOM, we are addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing humanity by bringing together a community of the brightest minds committed to reimagining what a sustainable future will look like in 20 to 30 years, and building it today. We are redefining the future now. NEOM is open for business.”
Something that has never been done before
NEOM’s main website describes the location as “an attempt to do something that’s never been done before and it’s coming at a time when the world needs fresh thinking and new solutions. Simply put, NEOM will be a destination, a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for sustainable living, working, and prospering.”
It consists of four locations: Sindalah, The Line, Hexagon and Trojena. Sindalah is a “place where enhanced nature meets responsible design, advanced technology, and inspirational architecture. With unforgettable experiences above and below the water and great connectivity to the nearby Mediterranean, in addition to spectacular golfing, Sindalah will provide year-round delights thanks to its perfect climate. “
The Line “will run on 100 percent renewable energy and 95 percent of the land will be preserved for nature. People's health and well-being will be prioritized over transportation and infrastructure, unlike traditional cities. Only 656 feet (200 meters) wide, but 105 miles (170 kilometers) long and 1640 feet (500 meters) above sea level.”
Trojena is “part of NEOM’s regional plan, located 31 miles (50 km) from the Gulf of Aqaba coast in the heart of our nature region – with elevations ranging from 4921 feet (1,500 meters) to 8530 feet (2,600 meters) and covering an area of nearly 23 square miles (60 square kilometers).
Capitalizing on the different climate in the area, where winter temperatures drop below zero celsius and year-round temperatures are generally 10 degrees cooler than the rest of the region – with its clear fresh air and stunning views, Trojena will be not only a mesmerizing place to visit but also a magical place to live and work.”
Oxagon will be “a new paradigm where people, industries, and technology come together in harmony with nature. This will be a place where innovators and entrepreneurs can accelerate ideas from labs to market, and a city where people come together to live, work and play – in thriving communities.”
The brainchild of the Saudi Crown Prince and de facto ruler, Mohammed bin Salman, NEOM aims to place itself as the industrial and business center of the world focusing on all sectors of human civilization ranging from construction to culture, software to sport, energy to education, and much more.
