A NEOM subsidiary partners up with 2 tech giants to accelerate AI technology

With the association, the firm plans to make the city a hub of AI, enabling it to offer customers access to NVIDIA's AI software, which can be used at the planned Oracle Cloud Region located at NEOM. The cloud center will be hosted by ZeroPoint DC hyperscale data center and via Tonomus’ digital cloud platform. TONOMUS and Oracle have established a partnership since the company was named the first tenant at ZeroPoint DC in October 2021.

"TONOMUS will benefit from Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s (OCI) unmatched capability of supporting modern cloud-native applications in a secure environment. This, coupled with our existing partnership with NVIDIA, will speed AI adoption for enterprises," said Richard Smith, Executive Vice President, Cloud & Technology, EMEA of Oracle.

A single interface for various AI solutions

The firm proposes a user-friendly cloud management platform that integrates cloud sales and management. The platform allows "users to search for and compare a wide range of options, capabilities, and costs in real-time, and then purchase and manage solutions."

According to the company, the facilities offered will also include cost monitoring, resource optimization, and visibility. It also centralizes customer management of multiple cloud assets and costs. NVIDIA’s accelerated computing stack promises to offer NEOM-based enterprises a "broad, easily accessible portfolio of options for AI training and deep learning inference at scale."