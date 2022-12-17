World’s first net-zero transatlantic flight: Fly London to New York on used cooking oil

“Not only will this flight pave the way for future generations, but it will demonstrate just how much we can achieve when we work together on a shared goal – bringing together some of the best businesses and academics in the world and led by a British airline.”

Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines will power the airline's flagship Boeing 787s as they fly from London Heathrow to New York.

The British-led team also includes Rolls-Royce, Boeing, Imperial College London, University of Sheffield, and Rocky Mountain Institute. Szilard Maron/iStock

However, this will not be a typical commercial airline flight; rather, it will be the first passenger flight in the history of commercial aviation that uses only sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

This flight is anticipated to be powered by SAF, which is mostly made from used cooking oil and other waste oils and fats.

Compared to conventional fossil jet fuel, SAF can reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by nearly 70% when entirely replacing aviation kerosene.

The usage of 100% SAF along with carbon removal using credits for biochar, a substance that captures and stores carbon removed from the atmosphere, will result in a net-zero flight.

Decarbonizing aviation

The aviation sector, which is among the hardest to decarbonize, could be among the leading emitters of greenhouse gases by the year 2050 if no quick, coordinated action is taken.

To fight this, the U.K. government published the Jet Zero strategy in July 2022, outlining an approach to decarbonizing the sector and highlighting SAF as one of the primary strategies for achieving Jet Zero.