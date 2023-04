One of China's largest video gaming companies, NetEase, has introduced CodeWave, a "low-code" application development platform powered by its large language model (LLM).

This makes NetEase, the newest major Chinese tech company, to provide such artificial intelligence (AI) service, allowing users "to build apps with text prompts," according to a new report by South China Morning Post (SCMP) on Wednesday.

"The value of artificial intelligence has been put at the forefront of production in our society," said Ding Lei, founder, and CEO of NetEase, the Hangzhou-based company.

"We are entering an era of multiplied productivity."

CodeWave's platform generates the code necessary to develop the app from descriptions of the users' intended app functionality, enabling enterprise customers to create straightforward applications without the need for complex programming abilities.