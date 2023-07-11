Netflix develops an AI-powered 'purple' green screen

Green screens have been used in Hollywood for decades to create special effects.

For the uninitiated, a green screen is added as a backdrop to add visual effects later. Later, the green screen is digitally removed or keyed out so the editor can drop a scene onto the background in post-production.

Now researchers at Netflix have developed the Magenta Green Screen, which records the color image of the actor in front of the green screen without requiring any special camera or manual keying techniques.

What's a magenta-green screen?

The technique still uses a green screen in the background but throws blue and red lights on them. The mixture of the blue and the red light makes it look like the actors are bright magenta. This creates an effect in which the actor stands silhouetted against a bright, even green background, which can be used directly as a holdout matte, stated the researchers in their study published in arXiv.