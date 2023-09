Even within their relatively short existence, humans have primarily piloted drones. Equipped with cameras and sensors, drones have relayed information to a pilot, who usually makes critical decisions, while the drone floats about in the air.

This has been changing with autonomous drones and swarms for military purposes. Still, the real triumph of machines over humans happened recently when the autonomous drone beat not one but three human pilots who were champions at the game of drone racing. The drone flew at speeds exceeding 60 miles (100 km) per hour and navigated the obstacles much better than its human counterparts, and that has been narrowed down to neural networks.