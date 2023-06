Artificial intelligence (AI) company and chip manufacturer Nvidia announced the latest AI tool in its army of models.

Neuralangelo is an AI model that turns 2D video clips into detailed 3D structures. It uses neural networks for 3D reconstruction, generating life-like virtual replicas of buildings, sculptures, and other real-world objects.

The name Neuralangelo is an ode to the world’s most famous sculptor and painter, Michelangelo, known for the Renaissance sculpture David, painting of the Sistine Chapel ceiling, and many other masterpieces.

In a demo attached below, Neuralangelo recreates objects as iconic as Michelangelo’s David and as commonplace as a flatbed truck.