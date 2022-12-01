Neuralink has an amazing monkey who writes words with his brain

The National Institute of Health has determined that this methodology does not cause neuronal damage, nor does it cause harm to the host patient where the electrode is implanted. It technical name is Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).

Neuralink is working on an ambitious project to allow the paralyzed to move again. The project would stimulate and mirror the movement centers of the brain, where synaptic activity no longer happens and stimulate those centers via a computer.

Show and tell

The Neuralink event started off with a slow series of words typed out letter by letter to read Welcome to Show and Tell.

This is a monkey typing with his brain, on a computer display. In fact, that monkey is controlling that computer in a series of complex learning behaviors. The staff at Neuralink explains how they train the monkey to react to numbers and letters on the display. Rewarding the monkey for tracing letters and numbers and then using them to write more complicated numbers and words. Finally producing a sentence.

The monkey is not typing, he is thinking the letters in the words. The implant in his brain translates the neuronal activity in an ordered fashion. The monkey learns to control the screen, through thinking about the letters and they appear.

These complex organizations of neuronal functions, are being employed through the electrodes implanted in the monkey's brain. These electrodes are long thin strands of metalized fibers. The are between 5 to 50 microns thick, smaller than human hair. They are so light they if dropped into the air, they would float away on the currents to weak to move a hair.