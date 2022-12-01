Neuralink has an amazing monkey who writes words with his brain
Neuralink, the strange and somewhat vague brainchild of Elon Musk, is holding an event that the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter is calling a "show and tell."
The unveiling of the latest accomplishments in the company's brain link initiative has been anticipated for some time. The basics of the Neuralink are recording action potentials of neurons in the brain. This is done by placing an electrode close enough to the synapse of two neurons in the brain and taking a recording of its electrical impulse.
The National Institute of Health has determined that this methodology does not cause neuronal damage, nor does it cause harm to the host patient where the electrode is implanted. It technical name is Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS).
Neuralink is working on an ambitious project to allow the paralyzed to move again. The project would stimulate and mirror the movement centers of the brain, where synaptic activity no longer happens and stimulate those centers via a computer.
Show and tell
The Neuralink event started off with a slow series of words typed out letter by letter to read Welcome to Show and Tell.
This is a monkey typing with his brain, on a computer display. In fact, that monkey is controlling that computer in a series of complex learning behaviors. The staff at Neuralink explains how they train the monkey to react to numbers and letters on the display. Rewarding the monkey for tracing letters and numbers and then using them to write more complicated numbers and words. Finally producing a sentence.
The monkey is not typing, he is thinking the letters in the words. The implant in his brain translates the neuronal activity in an ordered fashion. The monkey learns to control the screen, through thinking about the letters and they appear.
These complex organizations of neuronal functions, are being employed through the electrodes implanted in the monkey's brain. These electrodes are long thin strands of metalized fibers. The are between 5 to 50 microns thick, smaller than human hair. They are so light they if dropped into the air, they would float away on the currents to weak to move a hair.
The term high fidelity is used throughout the event, to mean a good quality response to electric stimulation. The electrodes are recording neuronal activity, signals are released from the neurons, recorded by the chip in the computer, then mapped, organized and reproduced.
The road to understanding the brain was described by one Neuralink engineer to be likened to a mile long strip that represented all the things a brain can do, we would understand the first few inches.
They revealed plans to have a one implant system, that can have ten thousand electrodes in any one thread of electrodes. The robot that implants the electrodes now, is a surgical robot. The neurosurgeon preps the patient, then the robot places the implants in the brain, because the threads of electrodes are so delicate, they cannot be held by a human hand.
The most recent advancements are leading the team to volunteer human subjects.
