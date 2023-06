Neuralink, the biotech venture led by Elon Musk, expects to begin its human trials later this year, the billionaire entrepreneur said in France last week. Musk did not reveal the details of the number of participants in the trial during his talk at the VivaTech event in Paris, Reuters reported.

Launched in 2016, Neuralink is yet another moonshot project from Musk, where he wants to link the human brain to a computer. Musk's ideal application for the technology is to enable a paraplegic person to walk again. So far has only demonstrated the technology in monkeys who have been able to play video games.