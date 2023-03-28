Neuralink wants to tie up with surgical partner who will implant its chips in humans

Neuralink approaches Arizona Center

As per the Reuters report, Neuralink has approached the Barrow Neurological Institute, a Phoenix, Arizona-based neurological institute, as a potential partner in for its trials but the talks are still ongoing and may not necessarily yield something concrete.

The Barrow Institute is one of the pioneers of brain implants in the U.S. and has helped standardize methods where the patient can remain asleep while the implant is done. With a history of over 175,000 brain implants, a tie-up with the organization would help Neuralink move ahead with its plans.

Representative image showing an electronic implant for a human megaflopp/istock

However, the institute's implants are deep brain stimulation devices that are aimed at helping Parkinson's patients reduce tremors, while Neuralink's implant is an interface that communicates with computers, while connected to the brain. No such implant has received FDA approval to be made available in the market so far.

Neuralink's chances to find a suitable partner for human trials may be hindered by the fact that it is currently under investigation by two federal agencies. Last year, The U.S. Department of Agriculture began a probe into allegations that the company had rushed its experiments and caused needless suffering and death of its monkeys.

Interesting Engineering also reported that the Department of Transportation was also investigating the company for its handling of hazardous pathogens between the years 2018 and 2020. The company's partner for animal trials, the University of California, Davis ended the partnership without specifying any reasons in the year 2020.