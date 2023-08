Scientists have previously succeeded in predicting the words of a person engaged in a normal conversation by simply decoding electrical activity in the brain’s temporal lobe.

Eleven years later, a team of scientists from the same laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley, was able to reconstruct a Pink Floyd song from the brain waves of 29 people using nonlinear models (meaning that the output changes by different amounts due to different changes in the input).

"Noninvasive techniques are just not accurate enough today. Let's hope, for patients, that in the future we could, from just electrodes placed outside on the skull, read activity from deeper regions of the brain with a good signal quality. But we are far from there," said Ludovic Bellier, postdoctoral fellow and co-author of the study, in a press release.