Astronomers built a neutrino telescope 3km under the sea — here's why

One example comes from the Cubic Kilometre Neutrino Telescope, or KM3NeT, which is currently being constructed off the coast of Sicily, Italy, in the Mediterranean Sea.

Why detect neutrinos in the first place?

Though they are so hard to detect, neutrinos, also known as "ghost particles", can carry information about distant regions of the cosmos that would otherwise be degraded.

In fact, the very thing that makes them so hard to detect is also what makes them so valuable as an observation tool. Unlike photons or light particles, neutrinos are largely undisturbed by matter and electromagnetic fields, meaning they don't suffer the same degradation while traveling the vast expanse of space.

This means that neutrinos have the potential to provide even more information than our most state-of-the-art space observatories, such as the James Webb Space Telescope. Neutrinos can originate at supernovae, merging stars, and other exotic cosmic events, which could provide valuable data.

Meet the KM3NeT underwater telescope

Scientists are building KM3NeT beneath the surface of the Mediterranean to detect super-energetic neutrinos that have come from distant galaxies. Once finished, it will be made of hundreds of thousands of spherical detectors attached to strings and suspended vertically from the bottom of the sea like kelp.