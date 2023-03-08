Novel neutron camera reveals atomic structure of future green technology

Professor of materials science, applied physics, and applied mathematics Simon Billinge said, "It gives us a whole new way to untangle the complexities of what is happening in complex materials—hidden effects that can supercharge their properties. With this technique, we can watch a material and see which atoms are dancing and which are sitting it out.”

In the future, Billinge is making it easier for scientists to understand and use his method on more dynamically chaotic systems. The technique still needs to be fully automated, but with more work, it should become more common and can be used in many material systems where the movement of atoms is significant.

For example, it can be used to watch lithium move in battery electrodes or study the movement of particles when sunlight splits water.

You can view the study for yourself in the journal Nature Materials.

Study abstract:

"Cubic energy materials such as thermoelectrics or hybrid perovskite materials are often understood to be highly disordered. In GeTe and related IV–VI compounds, this is thought to provide the low thermal conductivities needed for thermoelectric applications. Since conventional crystallography cannot distinguish between static disorder and atomic motions, we develop the energy-resolved variable-shutter pair distribution function technique. This collects structural snapshots with varying exposure times on timescales relevant for atomic motions. In disagreement with previous interpretations, we find the time-averaged structure of GeTe to be crystalline at all temperatures, but with anisotropic anharmonic dynamics at higher temperatures that resemble static disorder at fast shutter speeds, with correlated ferroelectric fluctuations along the <100>c direction. We show that this anisotropy naturally emerges from a Ginzburg–Landau model that couples polarization fluctuations through long-range elastic interactions. By accessing time-dependent atomic correlations in energy materials, we resolve the long-standing disagreement between local and average structure probes and show that spontaneous anisotropy is ubiquitous in cubic IV–VI materials."