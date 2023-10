In a significant breakthrough, scientists have created brain tissue using human stem cells through 3D printing. This advancement holds promise for potential future applications in treating brain injuries.

For the first time, the University of Oxford researchers showcased that neural cells can be 3D printed to replicate the structure of the brain’s outer layer: the cerebral cortex.

This accomplishment marks a significant advancement in the realm of neural tissue engineering.

“The use of living brain slices creates a powerful platform for interrogating the utility of 3D printing in brain repair,” said Francis Szele, associate professor and senior author, in an official release.