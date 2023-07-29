New AI chatbot equips doctors with the latest research

In order for chatbots to be useful to doctors and other health professionals, they are going to need access to the latest research. But current models simply don’t have access to data beyond their latest update. Daniel Nadler has been working to resolve this issue with his new startup OpenEvidence.

He plans to achieve his lofty goal by “marrying these language models with a real-time firehose of clinical documents,” Nadler told Forbes on Thursday. He claims that his new model “can answer with an open book, as opposed to a closed book.”

Credible information

How can medical professionals separate credible, actionable information from the noise? This problem was especially apparent during the pandemic, claimed Nadler. “The fundamental construct of the problem was identical,” he argued. “An information overload and a need to triage that information and a need to use computers to do so.”