It was created by the developer of OpenAI's GPT-3, Craig Shervin and Steve Nass, who met while working at a New York advertising agency.

Making it stupid

“Everyone’s talking about AI right now, and our impulse is, how can we make this stupid?” Nass told BuzzFeed News.

“It seemed like people just needed a funny, dumb [chatbot] that people could interact with that didn’t have big consequences,” Shervin added.

“With so much talk of AI going to steal people’s jobs — especially advertising writers’ — people are having an existential crisis: Are we needed? We thought, Let's make an AI so stupid it can never threaten to steal anyone’s job or [cause] any existential crisis.”

And just like in real life, it doesn’t mean that just because it is dumb, it can never say anything intelligent.

“It's said some insightful things, which is kind of funny,” Shervin said. “It’s both stupid and smart.”

Honest answers

When BuzzFeed News asked, “Is God real?” the AI answered, “I'm not sure if God is real, but if he is, I hope he has a good lawyer.”

When you check out the AI, it greets you by saying: “ Hello. I am the world's first Artificial Untelligence. Ask me whatever, I don't care.”