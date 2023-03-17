New all-electric thruster draws "limitless power from the sun"

New Quantum Drive provides "limitless power for propulsion"

Since it was founded in 2017, IVO has been developing a wireless energy transmission technology called Capacitive Based Aerial Transmission (CBAT). CBAT's wireless transmission technology allows operators to reduce their battery sizes by 50 percent, enabling a whole host of new innovations.

In an effort to tackle the space industry's massive carbon footprint, IVO also set out to build a pure electric thrust system for spacecraft. Their efforts led to the IVO Quantum Drive, which the company claims is the "world’s first commercially viable and available pure electric propulsion technology to achieve legitimacy via thermal vacuum testing."

The technology is much more efficient than conventional rocket systems, according to IVO. The company claims the IVO Quantum Drive can achieve up to 52 millinewtons (mN) of thrust from a single watt of electricity. The energy, meanwhile, will be supplied via a mixture of onboard power storage and solar power.

As Universe Today points out, this is a big improvement over Hall-Effect thrusters, also known as ion engines. Ion engines can achieve between 25–250 mN of thrust, though they have lower energy efficiency (65-80%), and require more power – typically between 1–7 kilowatts (kW). Weighing in at roughly 300 grams, the IVO Quantum Drive also weighs a fraction of the mass of a typical ion engine, which can weigh up to 200 kilograms.