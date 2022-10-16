Yale researchers create a new amphibious turtle robot with shape-shifting limbs

"Terrestrial and aquatic turtles share similar bodies, with four limbs and a shell, but have distinctive limb shapes and gaits adapted for their specific environment," said Rebecca Kramer-Bottiglio, the John J. Lee Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering & Materials Science and principal investigator of the study.

"Sea turtles have elongated flippers for swimming, whereas land turtles and tortoises have rounded legs for load bearing while walking."

Shape-shifting limbs

The robot has morphing limbs that may change shape, stiffness, and behavior depending on the surrounding conditions.

The limbs change shape when moving from one environment to another using material with varying stiffness and artificial muscles.

ART may move around the ground with a variety of four-legged terrestrial gaits while it is on its legs. It can transform its legs into flippers once it is near a body of water, allowing it to swim with lift- and drag-based aquatic gaits.

"You can almost think of [adaptive morphogenesis] as a form of evolution on demand," wrote Karl Ziemelis, the chief physical sciences editor for Nature journal.

The robot differentiates from existing amphibious robots by using form adaptation to employ the same elements for propulsion in both water and land conditions.

In other methods, the same robot is given various propulsive systems, each of which is used in a distinct environment, which might result in energy inefficiencies.