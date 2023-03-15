NASA and Axiom Space unveil new Artemis moon missions spacesuit

NASA has not had a new spacesuit since the suit was designed for the Space Shuttle. The new suit, designed by Axiom Space, was made to withstand the rigors of extended missions on the lunar south pole.

NASA's next-generation AxEMU spacesuit

In September last year, NASA announced it had picked Axiom Space to design and build the spacesuit for its upcoming Artemis astronauts. Today, March 15, during a live event hosted by Axiom Space at Space Center Houston in Texas, the two organizations unveiled the new spacesuit, called the Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU).

It's worth noting that the suit shown off during the live event doesn't have the same color we'll eventually see astronauts wear to the lunar surface. The final suit for the Artemis II and Artemis III missions will have a white outer layer to reflect sunlight.

The Axiom Space suit. Axiom Space

The custom cover layer seen during the event features Axiom Space's brand colors of orange, blue, and black. It was developed as part of a collaboration between Axiom Space and Esther Marquis, who is the costume designer for the alternative space race Apple TV show "For All Mankind".

A spacesuit designed for the lunar south pole

NASA has its sights set on sending astronauts to the lunar south pole for the first time for its Artemis III missions. This is because the location is known to be a rich source of underground ice, which can be mined for oxygen, water, and rocket propellant.

The mission will see astronauts travel further from their lunar lander than ever before. They will also be traveling more rugged terrain, meaning a suit that can handle the new mission parameters was required.