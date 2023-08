A team of battery researchers led by the University of California San Diego and the University of Chicago has engineered a material called lithium phosphorus oxynitride (LiPON) that, in functional battery tests, has been found to promote a uniformly dense lithium metal electrochemical deposition under zero external pressure.

This is according to a press release by the institutions published on Thursday.

“LiPON is a thin-film solid-state electrolyte that conducts lithium ions and shows strong promise for pairing with a broad range of electrode materials for the lithium battery industry of the future. However, existing methods for producing LiPON have prevented researchers from fully understanding the material. Now, the team found a way to produce this promising solid-state electrolyte in a free-standing form that allows LiPON to be studied more comprehensively,” noted the press statement.