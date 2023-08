Infineon Technologies is working toward a greener future with the introduction of Soluboard®, a recyclable and biodegradable printed circuit board (PCB) substrate based on natural fibers and a halogen-free polymer. The product was developed in cooperation with UK start-up Jiva Material. Its goal is to help reduce the carbon footprint of the electronics industry.

This is according to a press release by the firms published on Friday.

Made from natural fibers

The innovative solution is made from natural fibers, which have a much lower carbon footprint than traditional glass-based fibers. The organic structure is enclosed in a non-toxic polymer that dissolves when immersed in hot water, leaving only compostable organic material and allowing the electronic components soldered to the board to be recovered and recycled.