A unique blood-based technology that utilizes a patient's own whole blood to create external blood clots.

This method jump-starts the healing process for complex wounds, offering a solution for patients who struggle to heal independently, such as those with diabetes.

The ongoing clinical trials and research efforts indicate a larger vision of advancing regenerative medicine as the future of human healing.

When it comes to healing, our bodies possess a unique built-in mechanism: blood clots. But what happens when chronic wounds, often stemming from conditions like diabetes, hinder this natural process by preventing blood platelets from reaching the affected areas?

Traditionally, bandages, negative pressure techniques, and specialized dressings have been the frontline defense against such wounds. The medical market also teems with overcrowded alternatives like skin substitutes, which are costly and non-autologous. It means they are derived from sources other than the patient's own body which often adds to the burden patients face.

The staggering statistics surrounding diabetic ulcers in the United States alone highlight the urgent need for effective interventions.