A new scientific breakthrough could allow satellites to send improved warnings ahead of potentially dangerous solar storms.

A team from the University of Reading found that prioritizing speed over reliability could improve the accuracy of solar wind forecasts by 50 percent in the long term, a press statement reveals.

The new research comes as global scientists and leaders increasingly turn their attention to the potentially dire economical impact of a massive solar storm.

Solar storms "threaten our technology-focused way of life"

The new research could enable weather forecast agencies, such as the Met Office, to provide more accurate forecasts for severe space weather, which can cause blackouts. In a worst-case scenario, one scientist recently warned that a massive solar storm could knock out global WiFi and cost the US economy $7.2 billion per day.