New catalyst could see excess clean energy stored as hydrogen

In order to integrate renewable energy sources into the grid and provide a steady and dependable electricity supply, renewable energy storage is essential. It aids in easing the difficulties caused by the variable nature of wind and solar energy and helps lessen greenhouse gas emissions and reliance on fossil fuels.

Now, researchers at City University Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London have conceived of a new catalyst based on single atoms of platinum that allows excess energy to be stored as hydrogen.

This is according to a press release by the institutions published on Wednesday.

Helping meet net-zero goals by 2050

“The UK Hydrogen Strategy sets out an ambition to reach 10GW of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030. To facilitate that goal, we need to ramp up the production of cheap, easy-to-produce and efficient hydrogen storage. The new electrocatalyst could be a major contributor to this, ultimately helping the UK meet its net-zero goals by 2050,” said co-author Professor Anthony Kucernak, from the Department of Chemistry at Imperial.