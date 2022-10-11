A new ceramic material that can form tiny, intricate shapes could transform smartphones

Published in Advanced Materials on September 4, Northeastern University professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice's discovery suggests that all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts could transform the design and construction of heat-emitting electronics, including cellphones and other radio components.

“Our research group’s lives are very much situated at the bleeding edge of technology,” says Erb in the statement, an associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering who heads the DAPS Lab at Northeastern.

“Things break a lot, and every once in a while, one of those breaks turns out to be good fortune.”

An industry breakthrough

Erb and Bice were in his Northeastern lab in July of last year when things seemed to go awry. They were putting an experimental ceramic material to the test as part of a hypersonic project for an industry partner.

Unexpected lab finding. Matthew Modoono/Northeastern University

“We blasted it with a blowtorch, and while we were loading it, it unexpectedly deformed and fell out of the fixture,” Erb added. “We looked at the sample on the floor thinking that it was a failure.”

When ceramics are subjected to abrupt temperature changes and mechanical loading, they frequently shatter (or even explode) from thermal shock. However, their sample had distorted.

“We tried it a few more times and realized that we could control the deformation,” Erb says. “And then we started compression-molding the material and found that it was a very fast process.”