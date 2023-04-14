New ChatGPT-powered chatbot could 'co-pilot' your cryptocurrency trading

The technology is still in its early phases but is developing swiftly, according to Raghu Yarlagadda, CEO of FalconX.

In the present prototype, which has only been accessible for a few weeks, users can mostly receive personalized news summaries that are similar to the usual ChatGPT responses to user inquiries.

However, there are plans to incorporate additional Large Language Models, such as Google's Bard, in addition to those provided by OpenAI.

FalconX's machine-learning algorithms were incorporated into the platform from the beginning of 2018 to get a clear image of the market, with the initial usage concentrating on cleaning up market data to sift out the fictitious activity and wash trade.

Satoshi will use LLM

While machine-learning algorithms are capable of identifying patterns and foreseeing acts, they are unable to direct traders' future moves. Large Language Models can use this as a basis and then layer so-called generative artificial intelligence on top of it, said the Forbes report.

Having worked on Satoshi for more than nine months, FalconX is currently testing and developing the chatbot using OpenAI's infrastructure and API stacks. The business wants to make ChatGPT's LLM the foundation for a variety of applications.