New chip transmits a record breaking 1.84 petabits of data per second

It saw the use of a photonic chip, a microchip containing two or more photonic components which form a functioning circuit. This technology detects, generates, transports, and processes light to divide a stream of data into thousands of separate channels and transmit them all at once over 7.9 kilometers.

“First, the team split the data stream into 37 sections, each of which was sent down a separate core of the fibre-optic cable. Next, each of these channels was split into 223 data chunks that existed in individual slices of the electromagnetic spectrum. This 'frequency comb' of equidistant spikes of light across the spectrum allowed data to be transmitted in different colours at the same time without interfering with each other, massively increasing the capacity of each core,” explained New Scientist.

In the past, we have witnessed data transfer rates of up to 10.66 petabits per second but they were created through the use of bulky inefficient and impractical equipment. This new and improved research sets a record for transmission using a single computer chip as a light source. The technology could see energy costs significantly slashed and bandwidths severely increased.

Using dummy data

The experiment used so much data that no computer today exists that could supply or receive this much information at this rate. The team had to therefore pass “dummy data” through all channels, says Jørgensen, and experiment on the output one channel at a time to ensure that it was all being sent and recovered adequately.