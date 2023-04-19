Scientists discover new circuit element called ‘meminductor’

A group of scientists has announced the discovery of a brand new circuit element known as the meminductor.

Before we get into the new research led by Texas A&M University, a little background on the circuits is in order.

Electrical circuits are ubiquitous in our daily lives but complicated to comprehend. Take a look around you; you can easily find examples of it. At the most basic level, switchboards assist us in turning on lights. Then there are more complex ones, such as those found in our cars and computers.

However, the invention dates back 200 years (around 1800), and the fundamentals have remained largely unchanged since then. And this began to change in 2008.

The past developments

A circuit consists of three major elements that direct and control the flow of electricity through an electrical circuit. These elements are resistors, capacitors, and inductors. Each of these serves a different purpose, such as storing energy or restricting the flow of electricity.

Scientists perceived that there was more to the world of circuitry. This curiosity led to the discovery of two new circuit elements in 2008 and 2019: the memristor and, later, the memcapacitor. This had a significant impact on the circuitry.

“Those two discoveries set the world a little bit on its head as far as electrical engineering,” said H. Rusty Harris, one of the researchers of this new study, in a press release.