New desalination system produces drinking water at high rate

A novel solar desalination device has been developed with the potential to convert saltwater into drinking water at a faster pace.

This new system was developed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in collaboration with engineers from China.

The device provides two significant advantages: it has a high rate of water production and effectively removes excessive salt.

“We show that this device is capable of achieving a long lifetime. That means that, for the first time, it is possible for drinking water produced by sunlight to be cheaper than tap water. This opens up the possibility for solar desalination to address real-world problems,” said Yang Zhong, MIT graduate student, and co-author, in an official release.