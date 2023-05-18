New device allows amputees to feel temperature sensation

Amputees can regain temperature sensation in their phantom hand thanks to new bionic technology. Researchers from Switzerland's Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPF) are leading this innovation.

They created a non-invasive device called MiniTouch for the study, which provides thermal feedback about the object being touched.

“Temperature feedback is essential for relaying information that goes beyond touch, it leads to feelings of affection. We are social beings and warmth is an important part of that,” said Silvestro Micera, Bertarelli Foundation Chair in Translational Neuroengineering, who co-led this study, in an official release.

“For the first time, after many years of research in my laboratory showing that touch and position information can be successfully delivered, we envisage the possibility of restoring all of the rich sensations that one’s natural hand can provide,” Micera added.