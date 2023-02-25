Mobile space race intensifies: New devices with satellite connectivity unveiled

There is one caveat: receivers of this message will have to have Bullitt Messenger, the firm’s proprietary satellite messaging app, installed in order to reply. They will also have to wait 10 seconds to receive the message.

The new phones come in two versions: the $634.49 Caterpillar-branded Cat S75 and the $599 Motorola Defy 2.

The new Bullit smartphone. Bullit

Many advantages

Both devices come with 5G connectivity, a 6.6-inch display and 5,000 milliampere-hour battery, which the company claims can last up to two full days.

However satellite connection is not always active. It is only turned on when a user falls outside the reach of Wi-Fi or mobile network signals.

Despite being in the works for decades, satellite phones have not yet entered mainstream usage because they are often clunky and impractical. Bullit’s new devices don’t have these limitations due to a satellite-enabled chip from Taiwanese semiconductor firm MediaTek.

“This is assuredly not a gimmick,” Tim Shepherd, Bullitt’s senior director of applications and product marketing, told CNBC.

“Reliable communication beyond the traditional reaches of the cellular network is a major issue for a lot of people, and satellite technology is now at the right level of maturity to address the problem.”

The new Bullit Bluetooth device. Bullit

A niche market

Ben Wood, lead analyst at CCS Insight, told CNBC that Bullitt is targeting a niche market.