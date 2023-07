A team of researchers from Carnegie Mellon University has successfully developed a new dual-mapping technique that could help robots explore areas faster and more efficiently. By producing both a site's high- and low-resolution map, this new technique enables robots to explore areas using only a fraction of the computing power typically needed for a similar task.

More efficient exploration

In fact, according to the study published in Science Robotics, during simulations and real-world experiments with single robots, this method was 80% more efficient and had a 50% lower computational run time than existing strategies. But why is this important?

Imagine autonomous robots, like self-driving cars or drones, as tourists in a new city. To explore efficiently, they need good maps. Currently, these robots generate very detailed (high-resolution) maps, which take up a lot of computational power and time. It's similar to attempting to navigate a city using an excessively detailed street map that displays every building, tree, and sidewalk. This approach is not very effective since the robots only require this level of information for their immediate surroundings, not for the entire city.