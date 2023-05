In a groundbreaking discovery, researchers appear to have found a way to design composite phase change materials that can store energy as heat. These innovative materials store heat (in this case, thermal energy) much like a battery stores electrical energy, and are made by combining materials that can store a lot of heat with metals that can move heat around quickly. Additionally, the researchers wanted to figure out how to make these materials store as much heat as possible, as quickly as possible, without making them too big or heavy.

While storing energy in this way is nothing new, the composites' relatively simple design could open the door to use them in various applications, from heating buildings to powered cars. The design is such that it should be possible to make more efficient use of our energy resources. This could have significant implications for everything from how we heat and power our homes to designing energy-efficient vehicles.