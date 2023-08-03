New butterfly-inspired films have powerful cooling effects

Scientists have drawn inspiration from the nanostructures in butterfly wings to circumvent the heating effect in colored cooling films often experienced during hotter periods.

This is according to a press release by the journal OPTICA published on Thursday.

The resulting films don’t absorb any light, making them ideal candidates for use on the outside of buildings, vehicles, and equipment in order to reduce the energy needed for cooling while preserving vivid color properties.

Advancing energy sustainability

“In buildings, large amounts of energy are used for cooling and ventilation, and running the air conditioner in electric cars can reduce the driving range by more than half,” said research team leader Wanlin Wang from Shenzhen University in China. “Our cooling films could help advance energy sustainability and carbon neutrality.”