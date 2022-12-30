A new filter is 99% efficient at removing microplastics from water in seconds

Some materials being looked into to help get rid of microplastics include nanocellulose, semiconductor wires, magnetic "nanopillars," and filtration columns made of sand, gravel, and biofilms.

A new design has now shown potential, according to experts at the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in South Korea.

The substance known as a covalent triazene framework (CTF) is the key. Because this material is very porous and has a large surface area, it has a lot of space inside for storing molecules that it catches. Recent research has shown that similar compounds can eliminate organic dyes in industrial wastewater.

The team worked hard to make the molecules in the CTF more water-loving (called "hydrophilic"), and then they put the material through a mild oxidation process.

Removing almost 100 percent of the contaminants

Over 99.9 percent of the contaminants were said to have been taken out of the water in just 10 seconds, thanks to how fast the filter worked. Additionally, the material can be recycled numerous times without losing its effectiveness.

In a different experiment, the scientists made a type of polymer that can absorb sunlight, turn it into heat, and then use that heat to clean up volatile organic chemicals (VOCs), which are also pollutants. Under the force of a single solar irradiation, this was able to eliminate more than 98 percent of VOCs.