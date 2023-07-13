This new fire-proof material is made from fungus and could save your home

RMIT scientists have used mycelium fungus as the foundation for sustainable fireproofing materials by chemically manipulating its composition to harness its fire-retardant qualities.

Better yet, the material can be grown from renewable organic waste.

This is according to a press release by the institution published last month.

“Fungi are usually found in a composite form mixed with residual feed material, but we found a way to grow pure mycelium sheets that can be layered and engineered into different uses – from flat panels for the building industry to a leather-like material for the fashion industry,” said Associate Professor Tien Huynh, an expert in biotechnology and mycology.