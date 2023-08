Scientists working at a particle accelerator near Chicago may be on the brink of discovering a new force of nature that could revolutionize our understanding of the universe.

They have found more evidence that muons, tiny sub-atomic particles, are not behaving as expected by the current physics theory. An international team of scientists working on the Muon g-2 experiment at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced the much-anticipated updated measurement on Thursday in a press release.

This new result strengthens their first result from April 2021 and creates a significant conflict between what the theory says and what the experiment shows after 20 years of work. The results have been submitted in the Journal Physical Review Letters.