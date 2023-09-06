New fuel to power Rolls-Royce micro nuclear space reactor

Scientists from Bangor University in Wales have designed nuclear fuel cells as small as poppy seeds that could be used to produce energy required for future lunar habitats, a press statement reveals.

For the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972, NASA aims to send humans back to the lunar surface with its Artemis III mission in 2025 or 2026. By around 2030, the US space agency aims to establish a lunar outpost.

The new nuclear fuel cell technology, called Trisofuel, could be used to power a micro nuclear generator developed by Rolls-Royce.

Building toward a future of lunar habitation

With its Artemis program, NASA aims to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon, which would serve as an eventual stepping stone for human exploration of Mars and other parts of the Solar System.