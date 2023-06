General Electric (GE) has announced its intention to work with CFM Rise (a 50:50 joint venture with Safran Aircraft Engines) to develop and build a super-efficient "propfan" engine that promises to deliver 20% fuel saving over conventional turbojet engines. Also known as unducted fans or open rotor engines, this is not a new technology, but anxiety around fuel prices and the drive for net zero has resurrected the concept.

First conceived in the 1970s, the propfan design made significant progress in the 1980s before being mothballed. They also look a little strange, with smooth nacelles, air intakes at the front, and two sets of fan blades poking out into the open air at the back. However, the fuel efficiency they promise is not something to be sniffed at.