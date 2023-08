Google is now making it easier to control what information about you appears in search results. In one of its recent blog posts, the search giant has announced how it has updated a tool that lets you remove results that contain your phone number, home address, or email address, adding an extra layer to your online privacy.

Results about you

The tool, “results about you”, was launched last year. It allows you to request that Google take down any results revealing your personal information. Now, Google has added a new dashboard that will alert you when such results appear in Search. You can quickly ask Google to remove them with a few taps.